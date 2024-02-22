From left: execs Liam Hurley, Andrew Marshall, and Michael Davie. Picture: contributed.

A consultancy firm that is part of the same group of businesses as dining venture Edinburgh Street Food has announced its expansion into Edinburgh with the opening of a new head office in the city centre, moving its main base of operations from Aberdeen.

Innovative Partners said the move to South St Andrew Street will enable it to support its growing innovation advisory and investment client roster in the Scottish capital and around the Central Belt, while it will retain its presence in the Granite City.

The organisation was established in 2019 by Andrew Marshall and Liam Hurley, who say they saw a gap in the market for an advice-led consultancy for innovative funding services. The boutique firm says it aims to make innovative funding offerings for UK businesses straightforward while ensuring businesses receive the maximum benefits through grants, investments and tax incentives.

Innovative Partners added that as well as advisory and consultancy services, it invests in early-stage tech firms, with its current portfolio including ValStream, an advanced procurement analytics provider named Boeing Supplier of the Year 2023, and Elastik, an education technology company.

Marshall said: “Innovative Partners already enjoys considerable success from our Aberdeen and London offices. Extending into Edinburgh's entrepreneurial hub will be pivotal to enhancing our support for clients and investees across Scotland.”

In 2022, commercial director Michael Davie joined Hurley and Marshall as part of the top team, while the company also said it has recently hired a business development manager, an operations manager, and a technical consultant to support the move into Edinburgh, with further hires planned later this year.

Davie said: “The decision to open our new office in Edinburgh reflects our confidence in the robustness of Scotland's business ecosystem, and our dedication to delivering unparalleled support to companies across the region.”