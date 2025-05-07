Borders farming couple take to the road with upcycled luxury sauna

“There is a huge wave of sauna excitement running through the country” – Laura Mitchell

A Borders couple who run an organic farm are taking to the road after launching a mobile luxury sauna venture.

When an old A-frame in their garden was no longer needed, Laura and Willie Mitchell decided to repurpose the Canadian cedar into luxurious Nordic saunas. The pair combined their love of wild swimming and sauna with an unusual bit of farm diversification, to create authentic sauna experiences, branding the venture Cedar Hus.

After successful visits to Kelso, Melrose and Lindean Loch, the first mobile sauna - christened “Beyla” - is now located at historic Traquair House in the Tweed Valley.

The mobile sauna - called 'Beyla' - outside historic Traquair House in the Tweed Valley. Picture by Phil Wilkinson

Laura Mitchell said: “The Scottish sauna movement is heating up. We are catching up with our Scandinavian and European neighbours. We were keen to take saunas on the road and out into the local community with our mobile sauna venture, Cedar Hus.

“There is a huge wave of sauna excitement running through the country and Cedar Hus ensures that the Borders is part of the Scottish sauna movement too, bringing an array of considerable health and wellbeing benefits to local people and visitors alike.”

She added: “Whether it’s warming up after a cold-water dip, or providing a fun, social way to catch up with friends, Cedar Hus brings luxurious Nordic sauna to iconic Borders locations. And it doesn’t get much more iconic than here at Traquair, Scotland’s oldest inhabited house.

