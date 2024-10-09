Tech companies lead the way when it comes to the bast places to work in the UK, according to new study using feedback from employees.
The research was carried out by employee development platform Zensai, using data from recruitment site Glassdoor.
They looked at every company with employees in the UK with more than 100 reviews on the platform and rated them on eight factors: culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management rating, career opportunities, how happy employees are to work for the company, whether they would recommend it to a friend, work-life balance, compensation and benefits
Each factor was weighted and used to create an index score out of 100 for each company, upon which the final ranking was based.
Rasmus Holst, Zensai CEO said: “It's inspiring to see organisations like Octopus Energy and Bain & Company leading the way in fostering positive work environments. It is also interesting to see so many tech and software companies show up in this top ten listing of the best places to work in the UK.
“While salary is important, employees clearly also prioritise their well-being, as well as company culture and values when choosing where to work. Recognising and supporting what matters most to employees not only benefits the workforce but also contributes to the overall success of the company. We hope the study helps inspire more organisations to prioritise their employees and continue making the UK a great placeto work.”
1. Octopus Energy
Octopus Energy comes out on top as the best company in the UK to work for, with an index score of 87.16 out of 100. The energy company, with CEO Greg Jackson at the helm, was founded in 2015, and the 722 reviews in the UK rate it highly across the board. The company scored an average culture and values rating of 4.56 and an average diversity and inclusion rating of 4.55. The average senior management rating scored well, at 4.27, and the average career opportunities rating scored 4.22. Employees on Glassdoor.com demonstrated how happy they are to work for the company, with 86 per cent saying they would recommend it to a friend. Octopus Energy is a British renewable energy group which is currently the UK's largest supplier of electricity to domestic customers, and the second largest in domestic gas. | Octopus Energy
2. Bain & Company
In second place is Bain & Company, with an index score of 85.92 out of 100. The management consulting firm is clearly well-liked by its employees. 92 per cent would recommend the company to a friend. However, the average work-life balance rating only scored 3.40, the lowest on this top ten listing. Bain & Company is an American-based management consulting company providing advice to public, private, and non-profit organizations. | Bain & Company
3. Mastercard
Ranking third is Mastercard, with an index score of 82.00 out of 100. The company’s best ratings were for diversity and inclusion, which scored an average of 4.40 and work-life balance, with an average rating of 4.31. The lowest rating for the company was for senior management, with an average rating of 3.96. Mastercard is a multinational payment card services company. | Mastercard
4. Salesforce
Salesforce is in fourth place, with an index score of 81.93 out of 100. The company’s top rating came in compensation and benefits, with an average rating of 4.41. However, the software company’s CEO, Marc Beinoff, may want to check on the firm’s lowest average rating, senior management, with a score of 3.87. Salesforce is a software company specialising in applications focused on sales, customer service, marketing automation, e-commerce, analytics, and application development. | Salesforce