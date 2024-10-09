1 . Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy comes out on top as the best company in the UK to work for, with an index score of 87.16 out of 100. The energy company, with CEO Greg Jackson at the helm, was founded in 2015, and the 722 reviews in the UK rate it highly across the board. The company scored an average culture and values rating of 4.56 and an average diversity and inclusion rating of 4.55. The average senior management rating scored well, at 4.27, and the average career opportunities rating scored 4.22. Employees on Glassdoor.com demonstrated how happy they are to work for the company, with 86 per cent saying they would recommend it to a friend. Octopus Energy is a British renewable energy group which is currently the UK's largest supplier of electricity to domestic customers, and the second largest in domestic gas. | Octopus Energy