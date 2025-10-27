Barnett Waddingham relocates to one of Glasgow’s greenest office developments

“This relocation to Cadworks marks a significant investment and demonstrates our long-term commitment to our Scottish clients” – Andrew Vaughan, senior partner

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional services consultancy Barnett Waddingham is on the growth path after moving its Glasgow operations to a landmark city development.

The firm has relocated to the seventh floor of Cadworks from its previous home on West George Street. The building is one of the most sustainable office developments in the UK and is understood to be the first net zero office building in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one of its ten UK offices based in Glasgow since 2003, Barnett Waddingham will use its new home to build on its diverse service offerings of pensions, risk, insurance and investment. The strategic move follows the firm’s recent acquisition by Howden, the global insurance and employee benefits intermediary group.

Left to right, Steph Gold, David Collington, Lisa McMinn and Barry McKay.

Bosses said the Glasgow relocation supported the company’s hybrid working policy and employee wellbeing through an “enhanced working environment”.

Andrew Vaughan, senior partner, Barnett Waddingham, said: “This relocation to Cadworks marks a significant investment and demonstrates our long-term commitment to our Scottish clients.

“As part of Howden, we are stronger together, and this move positions us perfectly to deliver enhanced service to our clients while supporting our team's continued growth. With this move, we are committed to securing better futures for clients, colleagues and communities across Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry McKay, head of public sector and Glasgow office lead, said: “Our new home at Cadworks provides the perfect platform for our next phase of growth in Scotland.

“This fantastic central location gives us the space and capability to expand our services while building on the close client relationships that have been central to our success here for over two decades.”

Lisa McMinn, head of SIPP operations at Barnett Waddingham, added: “Having been part of BW’s journey in Glasgow over the past 22 years, it’s exciting to see how far we’ve come and where we’re heading. Our move to one of the UK’s most sustainable buildings reflects our ongoing evolution as a business.”