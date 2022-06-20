Move to Glasgow’s flagship Cadworks development is major step for TLT - John Paul Sheridan

We recognise that our people – our employees and our clients – are looking for more than just a space where they can go to work. They want their place of work to align with their own needs and values, which today centre largely on sustainability, mental health and wellbeing, as well as society and community.

We want to ensure that we’re providing a working environment where people have the support, space and flexibility to do their best work. Cadwork’s sustainable office design, alongside its vision of positive social impact developments, reflects an approach that sits well within our people-first culture and our responsible business priorities.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our move to Cadworks is a key part of supporting the firm’s new fully flexible working approach – TLT World – aimed at creating an environment that’s inclusive, progressive and sustainable. Since its launch, TLT World has already been a great success in increasing diversity in senior level roles and helping TLT reach 30 per cent female representation at partner level.

John Paul Sheridan, partner and Scotland location head at TLT

Cadworks will be the first of TLT’s six UK offices designed from scratch to support agile working, with facilities and tech enabling employees to mix remote working with time in the office. The design puts employee wellness and space to collaborate with clients at the centre of its plans.

Cadworks exemplifies our three sustainability pillars, which are sustainable travel, purchasing and community. Indeed, the office space has a number of impressive features designed to encourage employees to reduce their own carbon footprint, such as extensive cycle-in facilities with a bike park, showers and Glasgow’s first cycle-in ramp.

The building was also constructed using recycled construction materials, and is the first building in Scotland to use Airlite anti-viral paint technology that turns walls into natural air purifiers.

Glasgow also provides the perfect hub for TLT in Scotland. After playing host to COP26 the city has been positioned as a leader in sustainability and aims to be one of the greenest cities in Europe through its sustainable Glasgow campaign. These commitments align perfectly with our core values.

Furthermore, we recently announced a partnership with leading sustainability and climate change advisers Carbon Intelligence to progress our ambitious sustainability programme, of which our move to Cadworks plays a part.

We are excited to be a part of the changing relationship between office tenants and landlords. By working together to create the best working space for our staff we aim to promote health and wellbeing whilst encouraging a sense of wider community.

We are not only subscribing to an office building, but to an improved lifestyle. More widely, Cadworks also aims to look at how else we can support the fabric of our communities by providing tangible support for grassroots organisations. Partnerships have currently been formed with Refuweegee, Soul Riders and Social Bite.

I’m confident the move to Cadworks will have a huge impact on the wellbeing and performance of the entire team in Glasgow, allowing us to continue to deliver outstanding services to all of our clients.

John Paul Sheridan, partner and Scotland location head at TLT

READ MORE

For a Scottish perspective on news, sport, business, lifestyle, food and drink and more from Scotland's national newspaper, go to www.scotsman.com