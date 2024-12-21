As the North Coast 500 approaches 10th anniversary - these Highland hotels are asking, what next?

“I’m passionate about showcasing the NC500 and Wester Ross using the ingredients from the North Highlands’ natural larder” - Kenny McMillan, Highland Coast Hotels

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish hotel chain has appointed a seasoned hotelier and award-winning former chef as its first managing director in a bid to embrace the future of the North Coast 500.

Kenny McMillan joins Highland Coast Hotels after 37 years in the tourism and hospitality sectors, including high profile roles as managing director of Macdonald Aviemore Resorts and general manager of Macdonald Drumossie Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMillan’s brief at Highland Coast Hotels is clear - drive growth for the chain as the North Coast 500 (NC500) which connects the portfolio reaches 10 years of operation.

Highland Coast Hotels

The NC500 scenic route was launched as a marketing push in 2015 in a bid to drive tourism growth in the north of Scotland and its explosive popularity has sparked similar schemes elsewhere in the country.

McMillan, who earlier in his career during his years with Macdonald Hotels was named Executive Chef of the Year at the 2015 Scottish Hotel Awards, was born and raised in Glasgow but has lived in the highlands for more than 20 years.

The 53-year-old said: “I’m really excited to be joining a team who are so dedicated to delivering world-class guest itinerary experiences across Highland Coast Hotels’ collection of seven landmark hotels on the NC500, including Inverness as the hub of this iconic route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2025 is a significant milestone for this world-famous route as it marks its tenth anniversary. This occasion presents an ideal opportunity for us at Highland Coast Hotels to drive growth and help boost the local visitor economy, whilst continuing in our focus on generating a sustainable and community-led business."

Kylesku Hotel | Kylesku Hotel

Created just under four years ago, Highland Coast Hotels acquired seven of the region’s landmark locations: Kylesku Hotel, Newton Lodge, Tongue Hotel, Plockton Inn, Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, and Royal Marine Hotel Brora. Most recently the company has added Lochardil House in Inverness to the collection.

The properties in the portfolio are marketed as destinations with a combination of strong food and drink, golf, whisky and walking attractions in the vicinity.

McMillan added: “It’s a real privilege to live and work in one of the world’s most beautiful regions. The North Highlands is where I raised my own family and where I’ve built my hospitality career over the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m passionate about showcasing the NC500 and Wester Ross using the ingredients from the North Highlands’ natural larder.

Kylesku Hotel | Kylesku Hotel

“I’m also keen to continue building the brand as a sustainable business in the Highlands for all stakeholders involved. Continuing to build our relationship with our local communities and adding value to community life is a vital part of that process.”

As McMillan steps into the managing director role, current CEO Guy Crawford is stepping back to focus as a non-executive board director.

Crawford said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kenny as our first managing director at Highland Coast Hotels. He is a well-respected and experienced industry leader, who knows the North Highland tourism and hospitality sector and help us build on the strong growth in revenue over these last years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to making a positive contribution to tourism, local community life and the vitally important North Highland economy.”

Highland Coast Hotels has said McMillan’s track record of building “high-performing teams” delivering quality service was a key driver behind his appointment.

Under his leadership, the Drumossie Hotel won Employer of the Year in the 2023 Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards and in 2024, McMillan was shortlisted for Leader of the Year in the Highland Business Awards.

He is also a former Ambassador for the Highland Tourism CIC, board member for the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, and Visit Inverness and Loch Ness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research published by Highlands and Islands Enterprise revealed that the NC500 initiative boosted business in the region by 15 to 20 per cent year on year and led to a 26 per cent rise in visitor numbers. However these figures date back to the first two years of the route’s operation.

Little in-depth research has been conducted to measure the true economic impact and scale of the tourism explosion.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for North Coast 500 Ltd said that the organisation is commissioning an impact assessment to determine ongoing economic benefit.

They added: “The report’s analysis of the performance in 2018 noted that the NC500 had generated an additional £13.46m in sales for businesses on or near the route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Richardson was appointed development and engagement manager of the NC500 in August. He said, as the route approached its anniversary, that the project was “essential” for the growth of the Highland economy, creation of jobs and retention of residents and workers in the north.

There remain, however, outstanding questions about how maintenance of the route is financed, and what facilities are needed to cater for the increasing number of motor homes travelling through the region.

New figures from VisitScotland show 26 per cent of all visitors to the Highlands were now either camping or in campervans.