Anderson Strathern Asset Management to extend reach after sharp rise in funds under management

The financial planning and investment business, which is wholly owned by Anderson Strathern LLP, grew funds under management to £341 million in 2021, up from £250m in the previous year.

The increase came amid positive market movements during the period and an upturn in new business.

Chief executive Graham Clark said: “Market uplift contributed positively to this result, with an equal contribution from an increase in business from both new and existing clients.”

Ken Davidson has been hired from Adam & Co to lead the asset management firm’s new Glasgow “hub-style” office.

He takes up the role of chartered financial planner following more than seven years with Adam & Co in Edinburgh, with previous stints as an associate director at HSBC Private Bank, and some 13 years in a variety of senior positions at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Clark said: “Having identified untapped potential in Glasgow over the last couple of years, the timing is right to have a more dedicated presence in the city. Getting Ken on board to lead the provision of financial planning advice and guide our team is a great result.”

Anderson Strathern Asset Management marks its tenth anniversary this year, with Clark adding: “By sticking to what we know, we have been able to steer the business in a steady and progressive fashion.”

Phillip Ross, chief investment officer, said: “The recent increase in market volatility and the likelihood of future [interest] rate rises supports a diversified and disciplined approach to investment.

“We have seen some clients crystallise capital gains in anticipation of a hike in capital gains tax hikes, while more general fears around future tax rises drive the need for an even closer focus on financial planning.”

In January, Anna Gratwick was appointed to the newly created role of head of financial planning, working closely with the firm’s financial planners, and sitting on Anderson Strathern Asset Management’s investment committee.

Gratwick will split her time between the Edinburgh and Glasgow operations, providing additional oversight to help drive the new Glasgow office forward.

Clark said: “Anna is a highly valued member of our senior management team, key to strategy development, while advising a range of private individuals, trusts, charities, and companies.”

Looking at the outlook for the current year, Clark added: “As our results demonstrate, remote working has not been a barrier throughout the pandemic. Our approach this year will remain consistent - independent, advice-led financial planning, which we know resonates strongly with our client base and which we expect to lead to further client wins in 2022.”

In September, law firm Anderson Strathern made 25 promotions, including at director and senior associate level, as it built on a strong year of client activity.

The firm, which operates from offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Haddington and Lerwick, said three senior associates had been promoted to director level - Laura McCabe, Danielle Edgar and Ewan Regan.

