'Ambassadors' take to streets of Stirling to liaise with businesses and tourists

The scheme, launched by Go Forth Stirling BID, the local business improvement district, will see a team of three patrol the city centre, providing information and advice to visitors, residents and workers.

They will also report and monitor any environmental and “anti-social behaviour issues” they spot in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Forth Stirling project director Danielle McRorie-Smith said: “We’re excited about this new project which will benefit business owners, residents and tourists alike and give everyone the best possible experience of Stirling.

Go Forth ambassadors in Stirling city centre. From left to right are Michelle Mahon, Mi-Chu Ko and Gail Lamb. Picture: Julie Howden

“Our three enthusiastic ambassadors are a physical presence in the city centre reporting back to me on any issues they encounter and doing their utmost to give help and information to visitors.

“They will help tourists get the most out of their visit to Stirling by providing details of cultural activities and events, tourist attractions and places to eat, drink and shop.

“They’ll also be on hand to visit and support our 604 BID businesses and keep them up to date on our initiatives and projects while taking note of any concerns they may have or help they need.

“Our ambassadors will also be on the lookout for any adverse issues such as littering, faulty street lights or graffiti; assisting with crime prevention and making sure environmental problems are reported to the relevant authorities.”

The ambassadors - Gail Lamb, Michelle Mahon and Mi-Chu Ko - will work for eight hours a day from Tuesday to Sunday – plus seven days a week during school holidays.

A message from the Editor: