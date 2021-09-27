Businesses and visitors given boost as Stirling rolls out free wi-fi service

Stirling’s business improvement district (BID), Go Forth Stirling, and the local council have joined forces to launch the internet connectivity service covering the entire city centre. The initiative has been part-funded by a council grant and cash secured from the Scottish Government’s Regional Recovery Fund.

It also sees Go Forth Stirling achieve one of the central goals set out in the BID’s original five-year business plan.

Go Forth Stirling project director Danielle McRorie-Smith said the new service would provide fundamental support to Stirling businesses.

Stirling wi-fi Launch - from left to right are Jitka Fleglova of Stirling BID, Cllr Margaret Brisley of Stirling Council and Danielle McRorie-Smith of Stirling BID. Picture: Julie Howden

“We’re delighted to be launching this project with our partners as we welcome city centre visitors to shop and take advantage of the wide range of great cafes and restaurants Stirling has to offer,” she said.

“Free city centre wi-fi is a huge achievement which has taken a lot of planning and organisation with a number of contractors, landlords and authorities putting their weight behind it and I’d like to thank all those involved.

“Go Forth Stirling is committed to promoting Stirling as a ‘digital city’ and with a free wi-fi network for the public, visitors to Stirling’s city centre no longer need to worry about running out of data when shopping locally.”

The service covers the outside areas across the city centre BID zone from Dumbarton Road to the Goosecroft Bus station, in addition to a range of shopping and visitor attractions. There are also plans to expand the wi-fi to further areas outwith the city centre in the coming months.

Convener of Stirling Council’s finance and economy committee, Margaret Brisley, said: “Stirling Council continues to invest in the city centre to ensure it is an attractive destination for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

“The introduction of free wi-fi is just one element of significant planned investment in and around the city centre over the next few years to support the city and its businesses to recover and flourish.”

Vice convener Alison Laurie added: “As we continue to consider the long-term effects of Covid-19 on the economy, this project will play a vital role in connecting communities, businesses and residents like never before.”

