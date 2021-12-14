Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has appointed Akela Construction, part of Akela Group, to deliver the second phase of the development following the latter’s successful completion of 69 homes in phase one.

The latest phase will see Akela deliver 149 two, three and four bedroom homes in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced styles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “family-friendly” Ravensheugh development is part of a wider St Clements Wells masterplan and will deliver a new primary school, secondary school and local centre. The development is situated on the outskirts of Edinburgh, next to the A1 trunk road.

Established in 2003, Akela Group is a construction services company providing civil engineering, construction, piling and training services.

Work has now started on phase two with Akela Construction providing a range of services including civils, roads, plotworks, street lighting and surfacing.

Mark Markey, Akela Group managing director, said: “This contract win follows Akela Construction’s successful delivery of 69 new homes in phase one and we are delighted to be working with Taylor Wimpey again to deliver these much needed homes on the outskirts of the capital.

“We are seeing growing levels of demand for new homes in East Lothian and across Scotland and with Akela Group’s unique combination of construction and ground engineering services, we are well positioned to offer clients a one-stop-shop to deliver these projects.”

Established in 2003, Akela Group is a construction services company providing civil engineering, construction, piling and training services. Headquartered in Glasgow, it has more than 300 employees.

A message from the Editor: