Glasgow's Akela wins work worth £15 million on 300 Central Belt homes

Akela Construction has won two house building contracts in Scotland worth in excess of £15 million that will help deliver nearly 300 new homes.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:45 pm
The Akela Group currently operates across Scotland and is one of the country’s largest construction services and civil engineering companies with more than 300 employees.
The developments are spread across the Central Belt and will provide 295 homes, comprising a mix of private and affordable housing.

The first of the contracts has been awarded by Barratt Homes for its development at South Fort Street in Edinburgh and will see the delivery of 115 homes in a mix of three apartment blocks with 97 apartments and 18 houses. Of these, 87 of the properties will be built for the private market with an additional 28 units offered as affordable housing.

Meanwhile, a Cala Homes development in East Calder will see the delivery of 180 new homes. Akela Ground Engineering will also be on site to provide piling at both the Barratt and Cala sites.

Mark Markey, Akela Group managing director, said: “These contract wins follow on from several successful house building projects Akela Construction and Akela Ground Engineering have delivered for house building clients across Scotland.

“The demand for housing is strong and our unique mix of ground engineering and construction means we are well positioned to deliver these projects for clients. We are pleased to be working with the Cala and Barratt Homes teams to deliver this much needed housing.”

Established in 2003, Akela Group is headquartered in Glasgow.

