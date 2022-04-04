Allied Surveyors Scotland appoints new head of Perth office

Mark Hall joins Allied Surveyors Scotland after 24 years at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors where he was an associate partner.

Chris Highton, director and vice-chairman of Allied Surveyors Scotland, said: “Mark is well regarded and a highly experienced surveyor so this appointment is a tremendous boost for our clients and business in Perthshire.”

Hall added: “I am looking forward to taking on this new challenge and building on Allied’s strong reputation and foothold in the local market.”

Allied Surveyors Scotland currently has 32 offices in Scotland, covering every postcode. The firm, which employs about 160 people, launched its east coast commercial agency in April 2018.

Last summer, Allied Surveyors helped broker one of East Lothian’s largest industrial lettings of the year.

Open Safety Equipment, a global specialist in designing and manufacturing diving rebreather apparatus, took 7,500 square feet, spanning two workshops, office space and stores, plus a quarter acre of yard, at Newhailes Industrial Estate, Musselburgh.

Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) at Allied Surveyors, which completed the deal, said it was one of the region’s largest industrial lettings in 2021.

“Demand for good quality industrial space continues to move at pace across the Edinburgh region, driven by a lack of supply,” he added.

“This property offered Open Safety the expansion space they desired in a strong location with good communication links.”

