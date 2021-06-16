One of East Lothian’s largest industrial lettings this year completes

Open Safety Equipment is taking 7,500 square feet, spanning two workshops, office space and stores, plus a quarter acre of yard, at Newhailes Industrial Estate, Musselburgh.

Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) at Allied Surveyors, which completed the deal, said it was one of the region’s largest industrial lettings in 2021.

“Demand for good quality industrial space continues to move at pace across the Edinburgh region, driven by a lack of supply,” he added.

“This property offered Open Safety the expansion space they desired in a strong location with good communication links.”

Also in East Lothian Allied Surveyors recently acted for beautician business That Rosie Glow in acquiring a new ten-year lease from landlord London and Cambridge Properties at 13 Market Place in North Berwick.

“That Rosie Glow had been searching for a unit in East Lothian for a while with North Berwick the preferred location to open their second outlet,” added Mercer.

Allied Surveyors Scotland currently has 32 offices in Scotland, covering every postcode. The firm, which employs about 160 people, launched its east coast commercial agency in April 2018.

In March, the property firm was appointed to sell the former Macdonald Marine Hotel’s staff building in the seaside resort of North Berwick. The firm was retained by Chicago-based AJ Capital Partners which purchased the hotel and spa from Macdonald Hotels last February.

