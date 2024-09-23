All 50 TSB, RBS and Bank of Scotland banks set for closure mapped - is your Scottish branch affected?
As many as 50 local branches of leading retail banks RBS, TSB and Bank of Scotland will have closed by the end of 2025, with a raft already shuttered this summer.
The news marks a milestone in a growing trend of big retail banks closing physical high street outlets and prioritising mobile and online banking.
Several of these locations have already disappeared, including various branches in Bathgate, Lesmahagow and Glasgow Cardonald.
We’ve mapped all the scheduled closures for our readers including the proposed closure date across 2024 and 2025.
Bank of Scotland is part of Lloyds Banking Group which is closing upwards of 190 branches in total UK-wide. Earlier this year, The Scotsman reported on the latest round of closures.
The company said: "Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with over 19 million customers choosing our app to manage their money.
"All of the branch locations announced for closure have alternative options for accessing cash nearby, such as a Post Office or free-to-use ATM. Twenty-eight new community bankers will be introduced, in addition to those already helping communities, to provide targeted banking support where a branch is closing."
A spokesman for RBS, as reported by the Scottish Daily Express, said over 80% of its current account holders used digital banking while 97% of retail accounts are opened online. He also said there would be no further closures until at least 2026.
He added: "We are also significantly investing in refreshing our network – we are investing c£10.5m in our network across Scotland, from 2023-24, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions like the Post Office and banking hubs.”
A TSB spokesman said: "The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.
