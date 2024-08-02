All 20 Bank of Scotland closures mapped - is your local Scottish branch affected?
Dozens of high street branches have already disappeared, with Aviemore, Bridge of Weir and Pollok among those locations to lose facilities just this summer.
We’ve mapped all the scheduled closures for our readers, including the local population size and the proposed closure date.
As you’ll see, branches expected to be shuttered are group around the Central Belt and the North East.
The Bank of Scotland branch in Buckie, Moray, has already closed this week.
Next to be axed is Lesmahagow on August 12.
Bank of Scotland is part of Lloyds Banking Group which is closing upwards of 190 branches in total UK-wide.
The company said: "Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with over 19 million customers choosing our app to manage their money.
"All of the branch locations announced for closure have alternative options for accessing cash nearby, such as a Post Office or free-to-use ATM. Twenty-eight new community bankers will be introduced, in addition to those already helping communities, to provide targeted banking support where a branch is closing."
