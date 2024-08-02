All 20 Bank of Scotland closures mapped - is your local Scottish branch affected?

As many as 20 Bank of Scotland branches are facing the axe across the country as the decline of high street retail banking continues apace.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of high street branches have already disappeared, with Aviemore, Bridge of Weir and Pollok among those locations to lose facilities just this summer.

We’ve mapped all the scheduled closures for our readers, including the local population size and the proposed closure date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you’ll see, branches expected to be shuttered are group around the Central Belt and the North East.

The Bank of Scotland branch in Buckie, Moray, has already closed this week.

Next to be axed is Lesmahagow on August 12.

Bank of Scotland is part of Lloyds Banking Group which is closing upwards of 190 branches in total UK-wide.

The company said: "Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with over 19 million customers choosing our app to manage their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad