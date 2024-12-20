Christmas Unwrapped: A look behind the scenes at Aldi Scotland as staff share their tales of how the busiest time of year is delivered

As families across the country gear up for the festive season, Aldi Scotland has provided a rare glimpse into the inner workings of its Bathgate HQ, to see how its staff bring the magic of Christmas to shoppers around the country at the most wonderful time of year.

Preparing for the busiest time of year as a retailer is a mammoth logistical operation that requires plenty of planning and manpower. One of the most vital cogs in the Aldi Scotland machine is its transport team, who are in action around the clock ensuring that stores across the country are fully stocked with the freshest and most delicious food and drink. Last year the team drove a collective 9.5 million kilometers in total, or 1,250 trips to the North Pole and back!

John Forehand, 53, of Bathgate, is a driver in the transport team and has worked at Aldi Scotland for over 20 years. He is well accustomed to the flurry of activity that Christmas brings.

John said: “You certainly know that Christmas is around the corner. This time of year brings a rush of activity to our Scottish HQ in Bathgate, as Specialbuys and seasonal products roll out. I always like to take a look at what is coming in and out especially now when the products have a festive twist. Our team’s favourite this year has been a hotly contested topic, but I think the pigs in blankets pie from Pars Foods is coming out top.”

John Forehand

December sees a surge of demand as families stock up for the festive period, with John and his team working day and night to keep the operation going as they keep shelves filled across Aldi’s 109 Scottish stores. Last year saw a colossal 140.6 million cases transported from HQ to stores across the country.

He continued: “We generally start our day at around 5am, debriefing with the team coming off nightshift and then it’s full steam ahead until we swap out with the next shift at 2pm. There is always something to keep us busy, from loading and unloading deliveries to vehicle maintenance and route planning to scheduling deliveries.”

As winter gathers momentum, the team can face additional challenges.

“Snow and ice can cause a real headache on the roads at this time of year, but luckily, we have two on-site gritters to keep everything running smoothly! The aptly named ‘Plougher o’ Scotland’ and ‘Cuthbert the Gritterpillar’ are a big hit with our 780-strong team at HQ, and they do important work in making sure our teams can get produce out around the clock.

John and the team also work closely with the HQ’s warehouse team who are responsible for managing stock and ensuring the right products get to the right stores in the best condition possible.

“The team in the warehouse ensure everything is loaded onto pallets, ready for us to deliver, and all of the produce is checked for quality control before we bring it to stores.”

Despite its challenges, John admits that he relishes the festive season: “HQ always has a buzz at this time of year, with more trucks, staff, and stock. The team is always in great spirits, bringing the festive cheer and keeping everyone going. Knowing that you are supporting people all around the country to enjoy Christmas with their loved ones keeps you going.”

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, added: “Our warehouse and transport teams play a crucial role in keeping things running smoothly over the festive period. We’ve got more than 780 staff at our Bathgate HQ involved in everything from loading stock onto trucks to supporting our brilliant suppliers across the country.

“Their tireless efforts and diligence ensure that we can get our high-quality and affordable festive foods into stores and onto plates in time for everyone to celebrate with their families.

“As Christmas looms, our aisles are filling up with festive shoppers. We want to do all we can to take the stress out of shopping, which includes the launch of our ‘Heidspace’ campaign this year offering customers regular handy tips and tricks on getting prepared for the festivities early, from downloadable sheets and to-do lists on when to stock up on Christmas essentials to how to make your festive feast go the extra mile.”