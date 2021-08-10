Aldi looks to take on almost 500 Scottish staff in pre-festive jobs drive

The retailer, which has nearly 100 stores north of the Border, said it would be hiring some 490 workers between now and Christmas.

The recruitment drive forms part of a nationwide expansion in recent years, with the chain currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Bosses said they would be looking at apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistants and warehouse logistic assistants, as well as store managers.

Aldi, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket business, is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres. Picture: Mark Waugh

Stores in Scotland where the firm is looking to hire include Aberdeen, Ayr and Bathgate.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores and distribution centres across Scotland.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Aldi recently drew up a target list as it looks to open a further 20 stores in Scotland.

Along with fellow German-owned retailer Lidl, the firm has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one store a week on average as it looks to take on the might of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – Britain’s big four grocers.

Aldi, which has more than 900 outlets across the UK, said it was looking for freehold town and city centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

