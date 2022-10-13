Aberdeenshire procurement specialist doubles up amid energy sector demand

ESWL has made appointments across all levels of the business, increasing the size of its team from 11 to 22 within the past year.

The firm’s new 12,000-square-foot base, located in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, is around five times larger than its former site at Inverurie’s Blackhall Industrial Estate.

Following a six-figure investment in new IT systems, warehouse equipment and machinery, the company expects the move to Westhill to act as a springboard to further success.

Iain Dougary, managing director of ESWL, at the firm's new site at Westhill.

The firm, which has signed an initial ten-year lease on its new base, expects to recruit an additional four members of staff before the turn of the year.

The growth follows a management buyout, completed earlier this year, which saw managing director Iain Dougary assume sole ownership, having agreed to purchase the stake held by North-east entrepreneur Colin Fraser, owner of Inverurie-based Cable Solutions.

Dougary said: “The past year has been a hugely exciting time for the business as we’ve taken ambitious steps to capitalise on new opportunities and lay strong foundations for growth.

“Despite the challenges facing businesses of all sizes, we have been fortunate to benefit from greater demand for our services - something that demonstrates the value we place in building and maintaining positive, long-term relationships with our clients both locally and internationally.

