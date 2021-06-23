North-east firm behind 'green' concrete alternative secures seven-figure backing

Recycl8 works in collaboration with the waste-to-energy and global construction industries to transform incinerator bottom ash (IBA), often destined for landfill, into a high-performing, low-carbon concrete product.

The firm has secured funding from a group of private investors led by energy industry figures Mike Wilson, founder of Ecosse Subsea Systems, and Doug Duguid, founder of global engineering firm EnerMech, to accelerate the technology’s journey to market.

Wilson, who becomes a director at the firm, said: “Recycl8 is a solution-driven, future-focused organisation. The technology they have developed is truly a first in its field.

Recycl8 team Ian Skene, Raymond Cowan and Yvonne Walker.

“If all UK concrete was made with Recycl8 technology we’d save around 2.1 million tonnes of CO2.

“This is a hugely exciting prospect, in particular for both the construction industry and waste-to-energy industry in their bid to tackle the carbon emissions challenges they face, as we all work towards the international net zero targets.

“I am delighted to be part of this journey with the Recycl8 team and I look forward to working closely with our partners in the waste-to-energy and construction industries to build a more sustainable future.”

The company’s unique process will allow IBA to make up to 60 per cent by volume of the concrete. By replacing high C02 emitting cement and other virgin quarried materials, its technology can help concrete manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint.

Founder and managing director Ian Skene said: “Our team comprises specialists from the waste management, academia and global business sectors. We are excited to strengthen this team even further with Doug and Mike’s appointments and substantial investment in the business.

“Their investment will help us to accelerate the development and commercialisation of our low carbon additive for concrete manufacture for the global construction industry.

“In working with us, waste-to-energy facilities can avoid sending their ash to landfill, and cement manufacturers can deliver a significantly reduced carbon footprint to our ever-growing sustainable built environment.”

Recycl8 was launched in 2019 by Skene and fellow directors Yvonne Walker and Raymond Cowan.

