Aberdeen's Wood to engineer major green hydrogen project in Chile

Aberdeen-headquartered energy and engineering services group Wood is to work on a large-scale green hydrogen project in Chile.

The Scottish firm will provide conceptual engineering for Total Eren’s H2 Magallanes scheme - a green hydrogen production facility to be located in the Magallanes region of southern Chile.

Wood’s work scope covers the development of a complete off-grid integrated energy complex to produce ammonia from green hydrogen - avoiding up to five million tonnes of CO2 annually.

The engineering package will include up to 10-gigawatts of installed wind capacity, coupled with up to 8GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia plant, power transmission and backup, and port facilities to transport the green ammonia to national and international markets.

Thomas Grell, president of renewable energy and power at Wood, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by such a renowned renewable energy player like Total Eren to work on the H2 Magallanes project.

“This highly pioneering and innovative project represents the significant investment needed to realize not only the future of green hydrogen production but the potential of green ammonia, which is vital for ensuring sustainable food production, and an alternative clean fuel source in accelerating the energy transition.

“This contract signals our continued growth in the region and our determination to realise the bold ambitions shared by both our client and Chile. Our ability to provide integrated energy solutions and optimise the design of such projects from inception demonstrates clearly we are a true energy transition partner as we strive to overcome the challenges our clients, sectors and communities face.”

