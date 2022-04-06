Aberdeen's Wood ramps up green credentials with next generation of hydrogen tech

The firm said its steam methane reforming (SMR) technology can achieve 95 per cent CO2 emissions reduction, compared to a traditional hydrogen production plant.

The new tech aims to counter inefficiencies in energy, heat production and industrial processes, which together account for more than half of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

Wood said it believed the pathway to cutting emissions and creating “a more sustainable future”, while also meeting increasing demand for energy, lies in reducing the carbon intensity of hydrogen production.

Valentina Depetri, the company’s hydrogen process lead, revealed the technology at an energy forum in Berlin, while presenting a comparison of blue hydrogen production technologies to downstream industry leaders from across the world.

Andy Hemingway, executive president of Wood Consulting, said: “The potential of hydrogen as an energy vector has become a key factor in achieving a low-carbon future.

“This innovative new generation of SMR technology will provide low-carbon hydrogen production for our clients across a wide range of end uses and will enable them to deliver on their net zero objectives.”

Wood operates in more than 60 countries, employing some 40,000 people.

The firm’s SMR technology, applicable for both greenfield and brownfield projects, promises to reduce capital and operational expenditure for operators while improving the environmental footprint of new and existing hydrogen production assets.

The evolution of this technology builds upon the group’s track record in hydrogen production, having designed and built some 120 hydrogen plants globally.

