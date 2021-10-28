Aberdeen's Wood seals major deal to boost UK green hydrogen production

The firm said it had agreed a memorandum of understanding with Hygen Energy to accelerate the production of green hydrogen for decarbonising transportation.

The deal will see Wood bring together “decades of hydrogen experience” along with its consulting, projects and operations expertise to help develop hydrogen production plants across the UK, beginning with the conceptual design for a facility at Herne Bay, Kent.

The new facility will generate green hydrogen from existing offshore wind farms to be used in zero emission mobility transport projects. It is planned to commence production by the middle of 2023.

Craig Shanaghey, president, operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “At Wood, we are committed to working with our clients to tackle global energy challenges and we know that producing hydrogen – economically and at pace – will be critical as we transition to a more integrated, lower carbon energy mix.”

Jo Bamford, founder and executive chairman of Hygen Energy, said the agreement with Wood marked a positive step forward for the UK’s hydrogen sector, adding: “We’re proud to be working alongside a company with as much expertise and hydrogen knowledge as Wood.

“They share our belief that the acceleration of green hydrogen production is vital if we are to drive the hydrogen economy forwards in the UK.”

The deal follows a series of wins in the first half of 2021, with Wood securing more than 30 separate hydrogen contracts spanning green, blue and bio-hydrogen projects.

