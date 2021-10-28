Aberdeen's Wood seals major deal to boost UK green hydrogen production

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy and engineering services group, has sealed a deal to help boost hydrogen production in the UK.

By Scott Reid
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:29 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The firm said it had agreed a memorandum of understanding with Hygen Energy to accelerate the production of green hydrogen for decarbonising transportation.

The deal will see Wood bring together “decades of hydrogen experience” along with its consulting, projects and operations expertise to help develop hydrogen production plants across the UK, beginning with the conceptual design for a facility at Herne Bay, Kent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The new facility will generate green hydrogen from existing offshore wind farms to be used in zero emission mobility transport projects. It is planned to commence production by the middle of 2023.

The deal will see Wood bring together 'decades of hydrogen experience' along with its consulting, projects and operations expertise to help develop hydrogen production plants across the UK, beginning with the conceptual design for a facility at Herne Bay, Kent.

Craig Shanaghey, president, operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “At Wood, we are committed to working with our clients to tackle global energy challenges and we know that producing hydrogen – economically and at pace – will be critical as we transition to a more integrated, lower carbon energy mix.”

Jo Bamford, founder and executive chairman of Hygen Energy, said the agreement with Wood marked a positive step forward for the UK’s hydrogen sector, adding: “We’re proud to be working alongside a company with as much expertise and hydrogen knowledge as Wood.

“They share our belief that the acceleration of green hydrogen production is vital if we are to drive the hydrogen economy forwards in the UK.”

The deal follows a series of wins in the first half of 2021, with Wood securing more than 30 separate hydrogen contracts spanning green, blue and bio-hydrogen projects.

Read More

Read More
Scots oil service firms Wood and TWMA cheer contract extensions in Norway

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

AberdeenEuropeAfrica
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.