Scots oil service firms Wood and TWMA cheer contract extensions in Norway

Thanks to an extension of its existing framework agreement, the Scots group will work with Equinor to drive down costs, increase efficiency and improve sustainability across a number of platforms in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s president for operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “Securing this extension is testament to the strong performance of the Wood teams and solidifies our position as a leading provider of integrated offshore solutions in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

The contract extension through to the first quarter of 2023 will be delivered by Wood’s existing teams in Norway with the support of its “global expertise”. The firm employs some 45,000 people in more than 60 countries.

TWMA, the specialist drilling waste management company, has been awarded a three-year contract extension to supply services for Aker BP’s Valhall Flank North and Hod B field development projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-based TWMA, the specialist drilling waste management company, has been awarded a three-year contract extension to supply services for Aker BP’s Valhall Flank North and Hod B field development projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The firm was awarded a three-year contract in 2019 for drill cuttings handling, bulk transfer and cuttings processing services onboard the Maersk Invincible jack-up for 14 wells across Valhall Flank North, South and West.

Aker BP has now exercised the first of two, three-year extension options, which will see TWMA increase its scope to include onshore treatment for an additional three wells on Valhall Flank North, and six wells on Hod.

The project is part of Aker BP’s plans to modernise the Valhall field development to produce a total of two billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Halle Aslaksen, chief executive of TWMA, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded an extension for such a prestigious project.

“Effective and efficient drilling waste management is critical to the success of offshore drilling operations – not only in terms of environmental impact but in ensuring that drilling campaigns remain on schedule.

“This contract is testament to the incredible work of the TWMA team and we look forward to delivering this next phase of the development. We believe Norway is a market with significant growth potential.”

