Aberdeen's Proserv to monitor cables on pioneering Scottish floating wind farm

Aberdeen-based controls technology specialist Proserv is to monitor cables on a pioneering floating wind farm after a new contract win.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:29 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The firm will supply its cable monitoring system to Norwegian energy company Equinor’s Hywind Scotland, which in 2017 became the world’s first commercial floating offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Peterhead.

Earlier this year, Proserv won a contract for work on the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

That deal with DEME Offshore covers the provision of the inter-array cable monitoring system for the first two phases, A and B, of the giant wind farm development.

Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2 gigawatt (GW) phases. When completed, the wind farm, located off the north east coast of England, will have the capacity to power some six million UK homes.

Paul Cook, business development director, renewables, at Proserv, said: “We are most grateful to Equinor for enabling us to supply our ECG cable monitoring solution to the Hywind Scotland wind farm and to display the potential and power of this technology, including its data analytics capabilities.

“As floating wind scales up rapidly, this arrangement on Hywind Scotland represents perfect timing for us to show what ECG can do.”

Davis Larssen, chief executive at Proserv Controls, added: “In a few short months we have seen ECG selected to support the operation of the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, due to the strength of its proposition, and now it will be supplied to a well-established floating asset, indicating its flexibility, versatility and relevance to the entire offshore wind sector.”

Equinor’s Hywind Scotland wind farm is located off the coast of Peterhead. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Read More

Read More
Aberdeen's Proserv Controls secures contract at world’s largest offshore wind fa...
AberdeenPaul Cook
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.