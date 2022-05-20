Aberdeen's Proserv to monitor cables on pioneering Scottish floating wind farm

The firm will supply its cable monitoring system to Norwegian energy company Equinor’s Hywind Scotland, which in 2017 became the world’s first commercial floating offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Peterhead.

Earlier this year, Proserv won a contract for work on the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

That deal with DEME Offshore covers the provision of the inter-array cable monitoring system for the first two phases, A and B, of the giant wind farm development.

Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2 gigawatt (GW) phases. When completed, the wind farm, located off the north east coast of England, will have the capacity to power some six million UK homes.

Paul Cook, business development director, renewables, at Proserv, said: “We are most grateful to Equinor for enabling us to supply our ECG cable monitoring solution to the Hywind Scotland wind farm and to display the potential and power of this technology, including its data analytics capabilities.

“As floating wind scales up rapidly, this arrangement on Hywind Scotland represents perfect timing for us to show what ECG can do.”

Davis Larssen, chief executive at Proserv Controls, added: “In a few short months we have seen ECG selected to support the operation of the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, due to the strength of its proposition, and now it will be supplied to a well-established floating asset, indicating its flexibility, versatility and relevance to the entire offshore wind sector.”