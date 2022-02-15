Aberdeen's Proserv Controls secures contract at world’s largest offshore wind farm

The deal with DEME Offshore covers the provision of the inter-array cable monitoring system for the first two phases, A and B, of the giant wind farm development.

Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2 gigawatt (GW) phases. When completed, the wind farm, located off the north east coast of England, will have the capacity to power some six million UK homes.

Proserv’s Great Yarmouth “centre of excellence” team will be overseeing the supply contract, with both Dogger Bank A and B systems scheduled to be ready for dispatch in the third quarter of 2022.

The Proserv group is a controls technology company incorporating two divisions, Proserv Controls and Gilmore.

Paul Cook, business development director, renewables, Proserv Controls, said: “Dogger Bank represents one of the most important offshore wind projects under construction, so this success for our new ECG holistic cable monitoring system is a major endorsement of our market proposition, and a significant step forward in Proserv’s renewables strategy.”

Halfdan Brustad, vice president Dogger Bank operations, said: “In another world first for the project, we’re looking forward to using this high-tech system to support us in optimising our assets during the operational phase.”

“With vast experience in the oil and gas sector, Proserv are now translating their subsea experience into solutions for offshore wind.”

Davis Larssen, chief executive at Proserv Controls, added: “We have clear, proactive plans to grow our business in the offshore wind segment, as the world gradually transitions to more sustainable forms of energy.”

