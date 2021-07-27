Aberdeen's Proserv locks down major deal to supply Iraqi oil field

Aberdeen-based global controls technology company Proserv Controls has secured a “significant” contract to supply products for use in an oil field in southern Iraq.

By Emma Newlands
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:30 pm
The deal will see the Scottish firm manufacture and deliver 22 wellhead control panels (WHCP) to the Basra Oil Company (BOC) for use on the Majnoon Oil Field. Each of the WHCPs can control up to four wells and they have been earmarked for use on 70 new wells that are currently in the development phase.

At present, Majnoon has a capacity of just over 200,000 barrels per day of production, but BOC’s strategy is to more than double this to above 400,000 in the next two years.

Proserv Controls boosts Middle Eastern presence with latest acquisition
Proserv has already provided support on the Majnoon Field for eight years. Picture: contributed.

Proserv will deliver the WHCPs in three lots, using its established footprint in the Arabian Gulf to deliver the order, with the products being made at its dedicated site in Jebel Ali in Dubai.

News of Proserv’s deal with BOC regarding the Majnoon asset coincides with a “sizeable” order from Pakistan for its WHCPs, which will also be manufactured in the United Arab Emirates.

Proserv Controls chief executive Davis Larssen said: “Across the entire company, we have enjoyed a very encouraging first half to 2021, with some major wins both subsea and topside. We have not only achieved success in our traditionally strong markets, such as the Gulf of Mexico, but also in South-east Asia and right across the Middle East.

“This valuable contract from BOC in Iraq demonstrates the full scope of our abilities across the Middle East and North Africa region.”

The Scottish firm's Middle East presence includes Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Picture: contributed.

Aberdeen
