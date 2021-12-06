Aberdeen's Proserv Controls strikes deal with Texan company to extend reach

The Proserv group is a controls technology company incorporating two divisions, Proserv Controls and Gilmore.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with Houston-headquartered Trendsetter Engineering, a provider of specialised subsea systems for oil and gas companies.

The “mutually beneficial” agreement relates to the joint marketing and supply of integrated subsea hardware and controls.

Bosses believe that the new deal will enable the two businesses to extend their offering for their customers, and to take their proposition into more international markets.

Davis Larssen, chief executive of Westhill-based Proserv Controls, said: “Our methodology at Proserv, including both our technological development and how we respond to the core needs of the market, revolves around innovation and creativity.

“This new MoU with Trendsetter offers a further exciting and unique example of us working together with another service provider to deliver best-in-class technologies, as well as genuine value and quality for the direct benefit of our clients.”

Mario Lugo, chairman and chief executive, Trendsetter Engineering, added: “This strategic arrangement with Proserv will enable us to combine our expertise and capabilities to extend our respective product offerings worldwide.

“Our goal with this MoU is consistent with the reputation Trendsetter has cemented over the last 25 years, to be the premier supplier of high-quality, value-added subsea solutions for our clients.”

Proserv operates worldwide and has offices in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Trendsetter Engineering is a privately owned company that provides specialised subsea hardware and offshore services globally, from exploration drilling through abandonment.

