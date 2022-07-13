Aberdeen's EnerMech lands £107m contracts after fresh investment pays off

EnerMech, the Aberdeen-headquartered mechanical and electrical services group, has secured more than $128 million (£107m) in new contract wins in Africa, the Middle East and the Caspian region.

By Scott Reid
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 7:58 am
The firm said its success follows a programme of “strategic growth activities” including a multi-million-dollar equipment investment, the signing of a number of in-country joint ventures and partnerships, and a major recruitment drive expanding the team of local hires across the three geographies by a projected 63 per cent in the next 12 months.

In total, a broad spectrum of 11 core competency projects have been awarded by eight key clients to the business in Angola, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE in the last nine months.

Formed in 2008, the Aberdeen firm provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors. In December 2018, the business was acquired by the Carlyle Group, the Nasdaq-listed global asset manager.

EnerMech’s regional director for Africa, Middle East and Caspian, Paul Cockerill, said: “EnerMech’s long-standing global presence has allowed us to build a strong reputation across each region and we are beginning to see really strong results.

“We have made a significant investment in our facilities and equipment. We have also further developed our capabilities through significant local recruitment, and we are particularly proud to say that our Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan facilities are now staffed entirely with homegrown talent.

“We have plans afoot to secure additional work and diversify our product offering further and expect we will require another 280 employees in the coming months.”

EnerMech's local team in Kazakhstan has secured its first crane maintenance project.
