Aberdeen's EnerMech to deliver new courses to improve wind industry safety

The accredited courses will be delivered from the company’s base in the east of England. It follows a pilot programme run from EnerMech’s Great Yarmouth training facility earlier this year.

The new standard was developed as safety data revealed that lifting operations represented the highest number of reported incidents in 2020.

EnerMech has been delivering lifting operations training for more than 25 years. The new Opito accreditation will support the company’s drive to ensure competence in this activity to promote a safer workplace at onshore and offshore wind sites.

Opito is the global, not-for-profit skills body for the energy sector.

The three-day initial course is directed at workers who participate in planning lifting activities as part of construction, operations, maintenance and decommissioning crews.

Jennifer Batchelor, European head of training at EnerMech, said: “Identifying incident trends is paramount to ensuring the courses we deliver are meeting the needs of our clients in the wind sector.

“Between now and 2030, the forecast investment in offshore wind is estimated to be over £70 billion creating more than 60,000 new jobs across the UK. With the ability to deliver this new course in addition to our existing Opito portfolio, we are well positioned to support the UK’s growing need for a safe and competent wind sector workforce.”

