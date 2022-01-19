Aberdeen's Biosus Energy generating improved sustainability after six-figure funding boost

The business specialises in the installation of combined heat and energy power generators at clients’ sites. Picture: contributed.

The business, which develops low-carbon offerings that lower companies’ utility bills, has used the equipment finance from HSBC UK to purchase combined heat and energy power generators.

Biosus Energy, which was established in 2013 and has 100 plus customers across Scotland, installs the generators at its clients’ sites, under bespoke energy supply agreements, where they work in parallel with existing power supply contracts, and save energy.

The new equipment has seen Biosus Energy take on further projects, which have grown the business and resulted in the creation of three jobs. Such projects include helping Buckie-based Associated Seafoods to increase its fuel efficiency by up to 50 per cent after it implemented an innovative process using heat from the power generator plant to cool the factory.

Garth Way, director at Biosus Energy, said: “Helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and utility bills is more important than ever before.” He added that the support from HSBC UK “will enable us to implement further green solutions that are practical and effective for our clients – with [the bank’s] backing, we aim to acquire four to ten new systems per year”.

Tim Laundon, relationship manager at HSBC UK – which has previously said it is backing the transition to a low-carbon economy with £500 million of funding for green-thinking smaller businesses – said: “We’re thrilled to support Biosus Energy as it helps to improve Scottish businesses’ carbon footprints and we’re heartened to see the company grow, and go from strength to strength.”

