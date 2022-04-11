Aberdeen’s Asco powering up with new Vestas wind farm contract

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has drafted in Aberdeen-headquartered logistics firm Asco to work on a major site off the coast of Scotland.

By Perry Gourley
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:55 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Under the contract, Asco’s ship division Seletar will provide services including the transfer of workers to the Seagreen offshore wind farm, off Angus, during its construction.

The project, which will be delivered from the port of Montrose, is the latest renewables contract win for Asco, which has also delivered work on the Hywind, Kincardine and Moray East projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Neptune Energy to double gas production from North Sea field, providing heat for...

Ross Irvine, service delivery manager for Seletar, said: “This latest contract win emphasises our position in the renewables landscape, something we have been committed to doing for some time.

“The transferability of our skills and competences is a key strength in a market diversification strategy, enabling us to support the energy transition whilst enhancing the sustainability of our company.”

Asco operates from more than 70 locations worldwide and employs around 1,300 people. It provides logistics and materials management services on projects in oil and gas, decommissioning, and renewables.

When the 1.1-gigawatt Seagreen project is scheduled to enter operation in early 2023, becoming Scotland’s largest “fixed bottom” offshore wind farm and the world’s deepest.

Ross Irvine of Asco's Seletar arm said the renewables sector was an increasingly significant part of the firm’s workload. Picture: contributed.

It is a joint venture between Perth-based SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, and was consented with permission granted to install up to 150 turbines with 114 of them currently under construction.

The power generated will be exported to the grid via a new substation at Tealing near Dundee and is expected to be enough to power more than 1.6 million homes. It will also displace more than 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from electricity generated by fossil fuels every year.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

AberdeenScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.