Aberdeen’s Asco powering up with new Vestas wind farm contract

Under the contract, Asco’s ship division Seletar will provide services including the transfer of workers to the Seagreen offshore wind farm, off Angus, during its construction.

The project, which will be delivered from the port of Montrose, is the latest renewables contract win for Asco, which has also delivered work on the Hywind, Kincardine and Moray East projects.

Ross Irvine, service delivery manager for Seletar, said: “This latest contract win emphasises our position in the renewables landscape, something we have been committed to doing for some time.

“The transferability of our skills and competences is a key strength in a market diversification strategy, enabling us to support the energy transition whilst enhancing the sustainability of our company.”

Asco operates from more than 70 locations worldwide and employs around 1,300 people. It provides logistics and materials management services on projects in oil and gas, decommissioning, and renewables.

When the 1.1-gigawatt Seagreen project is scheduled to enter operation in early 2023, becoming Scotland’s largest “fixed bottom” offshore wind farm and the world’s deepest.

Ross Irvine of Asco's Seletar arm said the renewables sector was an increasingly significant part of the firm’s workload. Picture: contributed.

It is a joint venture between Perth-based SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, and was consented with permission granted to install up to 150 turbines with 114 of them currently under construction.

The power generated will be exported to the grid via a new substation at Tealing near Dundee and is expected to be enough to power more than 1.6 million homes. It will also displace more than 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from electricity generated by fossil fuels every year.