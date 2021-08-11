'Milestone' moment for Scotland's largest offshore wind farm as jackets sail in

The first jacket superstructures, destined for the giant Seagreen project, have arrived at Port of Nigg in Cromarty Firth, ahead of their upcoming installation in the deep waters of the North Sea, some 27 kilometres off the Scottish coast.
The jacket components were welcomed to Global Energy Group’s Port of Nigg by representatives of project owners TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, along with main contractor Seaway 7.
The installation process will last for about a year and is supporting up to 141 skilled jobs at Port of Nigg associated with the marshalling, storage, and logistics for the foundation components.
Those jobs include work for 93 permanent roles already on-site as well as an additional 48 new roles which have been created at the port to support the wind farm project.
When complete in 2023, the 1.1-gigawatt facility will be Scotland’s largest, and the world’s deepest, “fixed-bottom” offshore wind farm.
Paul Cooley, director of Capital Projects at SSE Renewables, said: “This is a landmark occasion and a fantastic opportunity to draw attention to not only the progress that the Seagreen project is making but also the benefits that Scotland’s largest wind farm is bringing to Scotland’s economy and supply chain.
“At SSE Renewables we’re proud to be leading the construction of Seagreen and the benefits it is bringing to Scotland.
“The jobs boost at Port of Nigg associated with the installation of Seagreen’s foundations is great for the local area and the Highlands as a whole and builds on our excellent track record at SSE Renewables of supply chain support in Scotland.”
Steve Rose, a director at TotalEnergies E&P UK, added: “We’re delighted that the Seagreen project has reached this milestone. To see these jackets ready to be installed and become part of Scotland’s largest wind farm is a real thrill.
“The Seagreen offshore wind farm shows TotalEnergies’ ambition to accelerate its transition to a broad energy company. We’ve been investing in Scotland for 50 years and offshore wind projects such as Seagreen shows how this relationship is beginning an exciting new chapter.”