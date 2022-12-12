Aberdeen's ADC Energy lands African deal amid upturn in global drilling activity

Aberdeen-headquartered rig inspection provider ADC Energy has secured a six-figure contract in West Africa amid a recent upturn in international drilling activity.

The contract, which is worth some $250,000 (£204,000), is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to take around a month to complete. ADC will provide operational assurance and rig acceptance services for rig equipment, marine and well control and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) activity. The firm will manage the project from its HQ in Aberdeen and assign a dedicated senior project engineer to act as the technical focal point for the duration of the contract.

Business development manager Jason McGill said: “Having worked with the client and its global operations for a number of years, we were pleased to be invited to tender for rig inspection services for the company’s operations in West Africa. We understand their processes and how they want to do things. On top of that, they understand us and what we deliver, and trust our ability to meet their expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract is the latest awarded to the company in West Africa, alongside a long-term agreement with another major unnamed operator in Ghana. Headquartered in Aberdeen, ADC Energy has offices in Houston, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. The company’s operational assurance and inspection experience spans almost four decades. Its software uses data gathered from 80 operators and 600 assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGill added: “Our international experience means that clients using us for rig intake, acceptance and operational assurance benefit from the shared learnings that we can offer.”