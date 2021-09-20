Aberdeen rig inspection provider ADC Energy secures contract with US group

Austin Hay, director at ADC Energy: 'With the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the last 18 months have been exceptionally difficult for the energy industry." Picture: Donald Stewart Photography

News of the contract award came as the company reported a strong first half with new business wins totalling £5 million - strengthening its order book with clients in the oil and gas and renewable sectors as demand increases for its services in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.

Earlier this year, the firm rebranded from Aberdeen Drilling Consultants to ADC Energy to reflect its increasingly diverse operating portfolio with the offshore wind market poised as a key growth area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group has begun conducting a series of audits for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company to help select and identify drilling rigs which can be repurposed for the firm’s LNG operations globally.

Director Austin Hay said: “While the oil and gas industry remains a key focus for ADC Energy, it’s exciting to see our diversification strategy come to fruition with our latest contract in the LNG sector.

“With the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the last 18 months have been exceptionally difficult for the energy industry and I am proud of the work our team have continued to deliver globally.

“As stalled projects continue to reactivate this year, there is a real demand for efficient, fit-for-purpose assets across the oil and gas, LNG, offshore wind and geothermal industries.

“There is also a growing appetite for the repurposing of oil and gas assets for use in the renewable energy sectors.”

A message from the Editor: