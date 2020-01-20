Aberdeen's Survey 3D International to create 20 jobs after bumper first-year revenues

An Aberdeen-based surveying company is set to double headcount after reporting a seven-figure turnover in its first full year of trading.

Survey 3D International, which launched 15 months ago, posted annual revenues of more than £1.6 million in 2019.

The surveyor has invested more than £400,000 in technology and plans to double its 20-strong team this year to support growth.

Established by former Scopus Engineering directors Tom Bryce and Alan Bell, who have more than 75 years of combined experience in the industry, the business provides dimensional control and laser scanning surveying services to the oil and gas, petrochemical and nuclear sectors.

Survey 3Di now has more than 20 clients on its books, opening an office in Houston, Texas and completing in excess of 150 projects during the last year.

The company intends to expand its teams in Scotland and the US throughout 2020.

Bryce said: “2019 smashed all our projections, leaving us well-placed to grow the business further in 2020.

“We do not get involved in the engineering side of the industry, we concentrate purely on providing accurate survey data to the various engineering contractors and operators in the industry. As a result, we help our clients to reduce project costs with our ‘first-time fit’ philosophy and enhanced safety.”

Bell added: “Our innovative approach provides real-time understanding of assets, allowing clients to make informed and accurate planning decisions.

“We are thrilled that the industry has embraced the value that our services can add to their business and look forward to growing Survey 3Di’s global footprint over the coming year.”