Glasgow to get jobs boost from £8m medical technology facility

A newly launched medical technology specialist will establish a research and development (R&D) base in Glasgow after receiving a £2.5 million cash boost from Scottish Enterprise.

EnMovi, the latest venture from US-based parent company OrthoSensor, plans to create up to 19 high-value jobs at the new facility, which represents an overall £8m investment.

Picture: Stuart Wallace

The Glasgow site will focus on developing data analytics, machine learning and mobile applications to support EnMovi’s wearable orthopaedic sensor devices.

The business, which has a long-standing relationship with the University of Strathclyde, selected a base at the university’s Inovo building – close to its Technology and Innovation Centre in Glasgow City Innovation District – to easily facilitate further collaboration with academics.

EnMovi boss Roman Bensen said: “The support provided by Scottish Enterprise and our long-standing collaboration with the prestigious University of Strathclyde will enable us to continue the development of our innovative data analytics and wearable platform to improve patient outcomes globally.”

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Through its development of a data analytics platform and further medical sensor devices, [EnMovi] will not only benefit the Scottish economy by creating high-value jobs but will also improve patient outcomes by allowing for less invasive surgery and faster recovery times.”

