Aberdeen inspection specialist ADC Energy wins $1m contract for work on five vessels

Under the agreement, ADC Energy will conduct assessments of all five vessels, utilising historical data gathered from its prior experience related to rig design and original equipment manufacturer equipment to identify areas of potential risk to safety and performance.

The five assets which will be supported as part of the contract include an ultra-deepwater semi-submersible vessel capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments, as well as four ultra-deepwater drill ships. The rigs, which are at different operational stages, are supporting drilling operations around the world.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, ADC Energy has offices in Houston, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Director Austin Hay said: “We pride ourselves on delivering robust assessments of the highest standard by understanding clients’ operational requirements and applying any lessons learned from previous projects. This contract is a testament to the trust our clients have in us and the wide range of expertise within our teams.

“This contract is a continuation of our relationship with the client, which we have been supporting with third-party condition assessments since 2021. We are pleased to work alongside them once again to provide a pictorial view of the assets through detailed analytics and digital reporting.”