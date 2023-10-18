Aberdeen-headquartered accountancy group AAB has snapped up an English outsourced/integrated HR business, saying the move is part of its strategy to extend its consultancy services in this area.

From left: Louise McCosh, AAB People partner; Katie Aldred, MD of Elstan HR; and Douglas Martin, chief commercial officer at AAB. Picture: contributed.

AAB said that following the acquisition of Elstan HR, terms of which were not disclosed, its HR and people services arms (AAB People in Scotland and Think People Consulting in Ireland) now comprises more than 60 HR, health and safety, and talent-development specialists working across six locations, turning over nearly £5 million a year.

Elstan HR, which is based in South-east England and will next month begin trading as AAB People, was founded in 2015 by current MD Katie Aldred, and works with clients across various sectors, but has developed particular expertise in technology and leisure/retail.

AAB chief commercial officer Douglas Martin said: “The acquisition of Elstan HR provides an exciting opportunity for AAB Group to expand the range of HR consultancy services that we can deliver for our clients, particularly integrated HR support for large SMEs and corporates.”

Louise McCosh, AAB People partner added: “This is a great strategic fit for the AAB People business unit. Not only are Elstan HR’s culture and values synergistic with the AAB Group, but this move will also provide us with a footprint to grow in London and South-east England across all the AAB People service lines.”