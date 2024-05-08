Aberdeen energy services group Wood rejects £1.4 billion takeover approach

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered FTSE-250 energy and engineering services group, employs some 35,000 people globally and is involved in a wide range of projects.

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy services heavyweight, has rejected a share buyout proposal from Dubai-based engineering and consulting firm Sidara, which it received last month.

In a brief statement to the market, on the eve of a scheduled trading update, Wood said the proposal was received on April 30 and proposed an offer price of 205p per share - valuing Wood at just over £1.4 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: “The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and its future prospects. Accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously on May 8. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”

The development comes after US private equity suitor Apollo Management dropped its proposed takeover of Wood last May. Apollo had put forward a series of bid proposals, with the last one for 240p a share in cash, valuing the Scots group at almost £1.7bn. Its shares have had a rocky rise since.

Sidara’s approach follows activist shareholder Sparta Capital Management’s letter to Wood last month, pushing it to consider either selling itself or to reconsider its UK listing.