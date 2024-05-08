Aberdeen energy services group Wood rejects £1.4 billion takeover approach
Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy services heavyweight, has rejected a share buyout proposal from Dubai-based engineering and consulting firm Sidara, which it received last month.
In a brief statement to the market, on the eve of a scheduled trading update, Wood said the proposal was received on April 30 and proposed an offer price of 205p per share - valuing Wood at just over £1.4 billion.
It added: “The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and its future prospects. Accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously on May 8. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”
The development comes after US private equity suitor Apollo Management dropped its proposed takeover of Wood last May. Apollo had put forward a series of bid proposals, with the last one for 240p a share in cash, valuing the Scots group at almost £1.7bn. Its shares have had a rocky rise since.
Sidara’s approach follows activist shareholder Sparta Capital Management’s letter to Wood last month, pushing it to consider either selling itself or to reconsider its UK listing.
In March, Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin said he expected the group’s headcount to continue to grow this year despite launching a “simplification programme” that will result in major cost savings. Unveiling solid full-year results that also included an upgraded earnings outlook for both 2024 and the medium term, Gilmartin said the firm was continuing to recruit in target areas.
