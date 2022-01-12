Aberdeen energy services giant Wood powers up in Middle East

Bosses said the firm was helping businesses to optimise energy production, reduce carbon impact and accelerate the energy transition across the region.

The contracts awarded in 2021 will see Wood’s teams across the Middle East work together with a range of “valued partners” and clients to optimise energy production and extend onshore and offshore asset life in Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.

Significant awards during the year include a multi-million-dollar contract with Saudi Aramco to deliver engineering and project management services for the Safaniyah and Manifa oilfields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood is a global leader in engineering and consultancy across energy and the built environment. It operates in more than 60 countries, employing some 40,000 people.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s president of operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the firm had a “rich heritage” of supporting the region’s energy industry for more than 80 years.

“The global pandemic has brought many challenges and it is encouraging to see how the energy industry in the region is not only recovering but also thriving, as it takes a leading role in the quest for a more balanced, integrated and lower carbon energy mix,” he said.

“We are committed to partnering with our clients to drive down the cost and the carbon intensity of producing the energy we need today, while working together to explore the innovations that will enable us to realise our shared vision for a more sustainable future.”

The company's success in the region has seen it mobilise more than 600 new employees, with recruitment underway for an additional 200 roles.

Jim Shaughnessy, president of conventional energy projects, added: “Leveraging our foothold across the Middle East, we are looking to 2022 and beyond from a position of strength, ready to support the region on its journey to becoming a global leader through the energy transition.

“We have strong and ambitious in-country talent development and growth plans across the region, leveraging our global expertise while continuing our focus on local investment, both in our people and in our offices and infrastructure, to ensure we leave a lasting legacy.”

