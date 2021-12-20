North Sea boost as Aberdeen's Wood seals multi-million contracts with Shell and Dana

The group said the work with key clients including Shell UK and Dana Petroleum would see it “leverage its rich heritage and expertise in North Sea energy infrastructure” to partner with major companies and build on long-standing relationships.

A new three-year contract between Shell and Wood builds on a “multi-decade relationship” to ensure the delivery of engineering, procurement and construction services across the company’s onshore St Fergus and Mossmorran terminals, as well as the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater offshore assets.

With Dana Petroleum, Wood continues its almost ten-year relationship to agree a three-year deal with options for extension to deliver operations and maintenance services across the Western Isles and Triton floating production systems.

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy and engineering services heavyweight, has secured a number of North Sea contract wins in 2021.

These contract awards close a successful year for the firm in the UK zone of the North Sea, following the announcement of several other long-term contract awards throughout 2021, including with Spirit Energy and Taqa, as well as Shell and NAM in the Southern North Sea.

Craig Shanaghey, president of operations for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “The energy industry has been significantly challenged throughout the pandemic, putting pressure on asset operators and the supply chain to ensure security of energy supply under extraordinary circumstances.

“Throughout 2021 we have secured valuable contract awards that strengthen our role as a trusted partner for on- and offshore asset operations in the North Sea. The awards are recognition of the talent, expertise and capability we have within our team to deliver a positive impact on the operations of critical energy infrastructure in the UK.”

He added: “As we collectively, as a society and industry, seek to accelerate the journey towards a net zero future, a huge enabler for our success will be driving down the carbon intensity of the conventional energy production that we still need today.”

Wood operates in more than 60 countries, employing some 40,000 people. The contracts with Shell UK and Dana Petroleum will be delivered by on- and offshore teams based in the UK, securing the employment of around 200 people.

