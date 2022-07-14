Aberdeen energy management firm scales up with new Dyce base

Verlume has moved into the former Weatherford building within the Raiths Industrial Estate in Dyce. The 20,000-square-foot facility encompasses a workshop floor, cranage, office space and laboratory areas.

The building is six times the size of the company’s previous operational base and will accommodate manufacturing operations for its range of intelligent energy management and storage technologies. On-site laboratories will be used for product and software development.

Verlume’s main office will remain at Davidson House in Aberdeen Innovation Park.

Operations director Jonny Moroney said: “We are very excited to be scaling up our operations with this new facility move. Having been in our Bridge of Don workshop since 2017, this new operational base in Dyce will allow us to deliver on the increasing demand for our range of products. I am looking forward to building up the facility, as well as the team which will support it.”

Paul Slorach, business development director at Verlume, added: “As the energy market continues to look for technology solutions to reduce carbon footprint and decarbonise operations, we are experiencing significant interest in our services. Our new facility will be crucial to delivering these at scale.”

Last month, Verlume signed a memorandum of understanding with electric vessel recharging pioneer Oasis Marine Power. The agreement will explore the creation of new intelligent energy storage and charging infrastructure for crew transfer vessels, further enabling electrification of offshore wind farm operations.