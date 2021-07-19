Energy giant Wood part of new initiative helping cities including Glasgow transition to net zero

The trio will also work with the likes of Milan and Pittsburgh, and a range of industries from energy to telecoms, to develop strategies for improved sustainability and resilience as they transition to zero-carbon economies while withstanding the impact of climate change and extreme weather. Other cities are expected to join the list.

The group’s work will build on the Infrastructure Resilience Framework created by AIG and Wood, which was publicly endorsed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization at its 2019 Bridge for Cities 4.0 event.

Richard Bellingham, director of the Institute for Future Cities at Strathclyde, said: “Cities have an essential and leading role to play in tackling and in responding to the challenges of climate change.

The partners will work with cities including Cop26 host Glasgow, and industries from energy to telecoms. Picture: John Devlin.

“We are privileged to be working in partnership with leading cities from the Global North and Global South to help meet their priorities, and accelerate progress – including Strathclyde’s home city and Cop26 host Glasgow.”

He added that AIG, Wood, Strathclyde and their partner cities are “creating a strong and diverse partnership between business, cities, communities, and innovative research institutions to deliver real and swift progress” – and the three organisations offer “significant complementary expertise that can catalyse change”.

Mr Bellingham also said: “We will seek to realise quick wins that balance the needs of cities, communities and businesses. We and our partners recognise that we need to be in this for the long term – achieving resilient net-zero outcomes will require significant application of resources and determination to transform all sectors.”

Rhodri Williams, head of international public policy at AIG, said: “As cities and corporations worldwide face increased pressure to reduce carbon emissions, our work will help advance sustainability efforts that will have significant impact into the future”.

Also commenting was Joe Sczurko, executive president of Wood’s consulting business, who hailed the organisation helping to create “bold, differentiated solutions that will forge the path to global carbon neutrality – and help shape the resilience of critical infrastructure”.

