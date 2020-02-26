Aberdeen-based Asco hails 'significant' extension of North Sea contract

Aberdeen-based global integrated materials and logistics management company Asco has been awarded a five-year extension worth more than £100 million.

The contract extension, with options for a further six years, is with CNOOC Petroleum Europe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC. It is to support all the operator’s North Sea assets and will see Asco continue to provide a fully managed and integrated, logistics, materials management, waste and marine gas oil supply service.

Asco has supported CNOOC Petroleum Europe’s assets since 2006, “and this new contract will enable the provision of continuous support across the asset lifecycle”. The service will be mainly delivered from Asco’s Peterhead supply base, benefiting from the location to “cost-effectively” help central North Sea activities. Support will also be provided from Aberdeen and Scrabster.

Asco chief executive Peter France welcomed the extension of the long-standing partnership. “Early in the negotiations we recognised the need to work collaboratively and drive a culture of innovation and efficiency to deliver a strong and sustainable contract, protecting jobs and providing opportunities for the next generation. We are looking forward to supporting CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited for many more years and delivering on our two fundamental obsessions of safety and service excellence.”