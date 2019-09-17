Asco secures contract for Neptune Energy work in North Sea

Global logistics and materials management provider Asco has secured a five-year contract with Neptune Energy on undisclosed terms.

The contract, which will fully kick-off next month will see Asco assume responsibility for all Neptune’s shorebase, logistics, marine and materials management services for the North Sea.

Asco’s Aberdeen general manager, Jamie Marr, said: “Asco has maintained a strong reputation within the industry for more than 50 years and in a highly competitive UK marketplace, winning this contract is a clear illustration of our continued ability to lead the way in logistics and materials management services.

“The nature of the market in the North Sea is changing with new, exciting and innovative players investing in the basin. Neptune is on a growth trajectory in the UK and elsewhere, and we are excited to be supporting them on this journey.”

Neptune’s UK managing director, Pete Jones, added: “We take a collaborative approach with all our partners and service providers. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial working relationship with Asco which will support the continued growth of our UK business.”

Meanwhile, MInteg – a subsidiary of Aberdeen-headquartered EnerMech – has been awarded its largest contract to date and will supply inspection services to a major oil and gas operator in the Southern North Sea.