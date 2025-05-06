A masterclass in multi-generational living

Longniddry Village from Cruden Homes is a model of how to create a truly vibrant community

In today’s housing landscape, developers have a greater responsibility than ever before. While addressing the national housing shortage remains a key part of our role, we need to go beyond numbers on a spreadsheet and take the time and care to create places where people of all ages can not only live, but thrive. That means building real communities.

At Cruden Homes, we believe that truly successful developments are those that promote multi-generational living; where young and old and everything in between can live harmoniously, side by side. Our award-winning Longniddry Village in East Lothian does exactly that - it’s a development carefully conceived to cater for all life stages, from first-time buyers and young families to empty nesters and retirees.

So what does it take to create a genuinely great community?

First and foremost, it’s about inclusion. Longniddry was never intended to be a one-size-fits-all development. With 26 different property styles available across two phases, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to spacious five-bedroom family villas, we’ve made it possible for a wide range of buyers to find a beautifully crafted and traditionally designed home that suits their lifestyle and budget.

And it’s not just the housing itself, it’s everything that surrounds it. A great community needs more than bricks and mortar and, together with landowners Wemyss and March Estates, we’ve built this into every aspect of Longniddry’s masterplan. Whether it’s the village green, the restored mill pond, the play parks or the community orchard, each green space has been designed to bring people together, young and old, and to foster a sense of place that is deeply rooted in East Lothian’s heritage.

Architecture plays a leading role too. Taking inspiration from the vernacular styles of East Lothian’s historic towns and villages, the homes at Longniddry feature sash windows, ornamental chimneys, natural slate roofing and generous gardens.

But while we’ve honoured tradition, we’ve also built for the future. Sustainability is at the heart of our approach. From flush-mounted solar panels to electric vehicle charging infrastructure and high-spec, energy efficient appliances, we’re not just helping homeowners lower their energy bills, we’re reducing our collective environmental impact.

Crucially, Longniddry is a genuine extension of an existing village. Just a short stroll from Longniddry’s train station and amenities, the development is seamlessly integrated with the wider community through new footpaths, cycle routes and upgraded connections. A total of £7 million has been invested in shared infrastructure, including improvements to the local school, GP surgery and public transport links.

Of course, community also means continuity. By catering for every stage of life, Longniddry Village allows people to put down roots and stay in one place as their needs evolve. Whether it's a young couple buying their first apartment, a family upgrading to a larger home, or downsizers seeking a low-maintenance property with character, Longniddry offers a clear pathway for homeowners to remain part of the same vibrant community throughout their lives.

It’s no surprise, then, that the development has struck such a chord. Longniddry Village is a multi-award winning development, including the prestigious title of ‘Large Development of the Year’ at the Homes for Scotland and Herald Property Awards. But the true measure of success isn’t found in awards, it’s in the growing number of residents who are choosing to make Longniddry their long-term home.

At Cruden, we are proud to be legacy builders. For us, it's not just about what we build, it’s about how it lives on. We believe that developments like Longniddry Village offer a blueprint for how housing can meet the needs of today while creating opportunities for generations to come.