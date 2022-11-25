75 jobs in pipeline as work begins on major leisure club close to Edinburgh

The David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair club, to the southeast of the city, is earmarked to open next summer. It promises to offer “world-class” health, fitness, racquets and spa facilities. The development was granted planning approval in April 2021 following consultation with the local community the year before. The club forms part of the new residential development area of Shawfair .

David Lloyd said the development phase was expected to generate more than £4 million for local subcontractors and companies and involve 50 to 60 construction jobs. The centrepiece will be a “cutting-edge gym concept”, while the facility will also house three group exercise studios. A “clubroom” café bar with a family zone, an indoor soft play area and a business hub are also planned.

Michelle Chambers-Cran, regional manager at David Lloyd Leisure, said: “We are excited to be starting work on David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair and to be one step closer to bringing this new family-friendly leisure destination to life next summer. We know that people of all generations will relish what the club has to offer, from the state-of-the-art gym, racquet and spa facilities to the clubroom and children’s activities. We look forward to engaging with the local community as the development takes shape over the coming months and would encourage those who want to follow our progress to register on the website for updates.”