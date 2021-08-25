5G remote robotics tech with worldwide potential rolls out in Scotland

A testbed mobile network, developed at the University of Glasgow, with £1.6 million of funding from the Scotland 5G Centre, is creating a “super immersive” learning experience that is seen as a potential game changer for the industry.

A pioneering robotic arm, which can be controlled remotely, allows for an immersive learning experience for students across the globe and provides a blueprint to develop new commercial opportunities in a multi-billion-pound market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students can work on electronic circuits and experimental setups virtually and alongside the lecturer and other students. The tech allows for multiple students to have a practical experience simultaneously while feeling physically present.

A pioneering robotic arm which can be used remotely allows for an immersive learning experience for students across the globe and provides a blueprint to develop new commercial opportunities.

A haptic feedback controller allows participants to feel senses of touch, motion and pressure and the setup is now being adapted for other commercial applications.

Paul Coffey, chief executive of the Scotland 5G Centre, said: “The test bed built at the University of Glasgow is creating a major step change in ideas and adoption of 5G technology.

“The ability for students to be able to take part in complex work from another country is exciting and beneficial for the learner and the academic partner. Giving remote access to world leading facilities to a larger number of people worldwide is hugely beneficial.”

He added: “We are able to create multiple use cases which generates an ecosystem for 5G and leads to further applications across manufacturing, healthcare and education sectors.”

A message from the Editor: