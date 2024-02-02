40,000 square feet at 'striking' city centre office development hits Edinburgh market
Nearly 40,000 square feet of city centre office space has hit Edinburgh’s property market after a large-scale refurbishment project.
Quartermile One, on the site of the former Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, has been relaunched with a newly refurbished core and reception area, as well as refreshed “end of journey” facilities, including new showers and a drying area, bike storage and lockers. The Grade A property also includes an on-site PureGym.
The space comes onto the market after property advisors recently warned that a “critical” shortage of Edinburgh office space was likely to persist throughout 2024, despite the post-pandemic transition to home and hybrid working. In its report, property consultancy JLL said strong demand for prime - or Grade A - space and growing concerns around inward investment was leading to apprehension that Edinburgh’s city centre might begin to inhibit business growth.
Property advisor Knight Frank is acting as agent on Quartermile One. Its current occupiers include Skyscanner, investment firm Investec, media regulator Ofcom and wealth management software provider Addepar.
Toby Withall, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “Quartermile One is among Edinburgh’s most striking offices and the enhancements made by Epic only add to its attractiveness. The building is even more sustainable and provides a broad range of amenities to support the needs of modern occupiers in the city. Given the quality of the work undertaken at Quartermile One, the number of requirements on the market, and the very limited amount of new city centre space in the pipeline, we expect to receive a lot of interest in the two refurbished floors.”
