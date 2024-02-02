40,000 square feet at 'striking' city centre office development hits Edinburgh market

The building’s fourth and fifth floors have been extensively refurbished as part of the investment.

Nearly 40,000 square feet of city centre office space has hit Edinburgh’s property market after a large-scale refurbishment project.

Quartermile One, on the site of the former Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, has been relaunched with a newly refurbished core and reception area, as well as refreshed “end of journey” facilities, including new showers and a drying area, bike storage and lockers. The Grade A property also includes an on-site PureGym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The space comes onto the market after property advisors recently warned that a “critical” shortage of Edinburgh office space was likely to persist throughout 2024, despite the post-pandemic transition to home and hybrid working. In its report, property consultancy JLL said strong demand for prime - or Grade A - space and growing concerns around inward investment was leading to apprehension that Edinburgh’s city centre might begin to inhibit business growth.

Property advisor Knight Frank is acting as agent on Quartermile One. Its current occupiers include Skyscanner, investment firm Investec, media regulator Ofcom and wealth management software provider Addepar.