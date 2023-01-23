Making hybrid working work - Barbara Clark

Communicate – go beyond calls and emails and think about purpose and vision. If you want people in the office on certain days, make sure they understand why and what you are trying to achieve – this will get people engaged. Prioritise wellbeing – what do people need that may have changed over the past two years? What commitments do they have that have changed? Think about how you can support their mental, physical, emotional, financial wellbeing to help them be at their best. Know your people – and if you don't, get to know them. What do they need and want? This is all about change and how you lead through it, even when it is positive. Explore how to get the best out of individuals. Realise there is no perfect answer. There will be successes and mistakes, so have a growth mindset and expect to fail – but learn from it. Keep communicating and asking how it is going for everyone. Be flexible – One size no longer fits all. We have proven we can work in a different way, and be just as or more productive. Look at the options you have, the priorities and what you can offer, with clarity of boundaries. Thought – Remember to put thought into the workspace, whether in the office or at home. Do people have what they need, do they feel safe, are they motivated to come into the office. Think about future technology, beyond Teams and Zoom, with a focus on communication and connection.